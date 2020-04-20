Home
Ian Douglas MCKENZIE

Ian Douglas MCKENZIE Notice
MCKENZIE Ian Douglas 5.04.1939 - 16.04.2020

Dearly loved Husband of Valda.

Loved father of and father in law to Graeme and Linda, Kathleen and Greg (dec) O'Sullivan, Terence, Jenny and Peter Battistello and Jillian and Anthony O'Connor.

Grandfather to Mel, Michelle and Josh, Damien, Monique and Scott, Simone and Dave, Nicole and Liam, Christopher and Hayley, Craig and April, Joe and Courtney, Lucy and Nathan, Emily, Sean, Rachael and Aaron, Xavier, Natalie, Nicholas and Shane.

Great grandfather to Amber, Tessa and Frances, Jackson and Henry.

Will be greatly missed by all.

Go the Mighty Tigers!!



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 20, 2020
