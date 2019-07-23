|
SHARPE Brother Hugh Hilary cfc Requiem Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of the late Brother HUGH HILARY SHARPE cfc at the Parade College Chapel, 1436 Plenty Rd, Bundoora, on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 10.30am. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Parade College Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at Treacy Centre, 126 The Avenue, Parkville on Tuesday, July 23, at 7. 30pm. Tobin Brothers Funerals Nth Melbourne 03 9328 3999 www.tobinbrothers.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 23, 2019