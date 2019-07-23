Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh SHARPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brother Hugh Hilary SHARPE

Brother Hugh Hilary SHARPE Notice
SHARPE Brother Hugh Hilary cfc Requiem Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of the late Brother HUGH HILARY SHARPE cfc at the Parade College Chapel, 1436 Plenty Rd, Bundoora, on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 10.30am. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Parade College Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at Treacy Centre, 126 The Avenue, Parkville on Tuesday, July 23, at 7. 30pm. Tobin Brothers Funerals Nth Melbourne 03 9328 3999 www.tobinbrothers.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.