Heenan "Jack" John Joseph


1928 - 2019
Heenan "Jack" John Joseph Notice
Heenan

John Joseph "Jack"

To My Mate and My Saviour

Thanks Jack for the treats, the pats and the ear scratches.

I will miss napping on your broad knee in the car in the sunshine while you read a Western, exploring the vegie patch while you worked and the drives to check the fishing conditions.

Love you Jack

From Toby

Huge thank you to Timboon Hospital for allowing Toby to be by his masters side until the very end, precious treasured moments.

Guyetts

55622622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 28, 2019
