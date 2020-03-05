Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel WATTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Mary (GOULTER) WATTS

Add a Memory
Hazel Mary (GOULTER) WATTS Notice
WATTS (nee Goulter) Hazel Mary Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2020 at the Port Fairy Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Cherished and devoted wife for over 65 years to Danny. Much-loved mother of Ken, Shirley, Michael, Tony and Patrick. Loved mother in law to Anita and Joanne. Adored grandmother of Haylee, Jaryd, Simone, Erin, Rhea, Bianca, Kara, Sharna and Sam. Beautiful great grandmother to Hayden, Alanna, Makayla, Ben, Lilly, Lachlan, Amala, Tully, James, Hunter and Elijah. Forever loved Dearly loved daughter of Ken and Molly Goulter (dec). Treasured sister to Fay (dec) Claire (dec), Joy (dec), Elaine, Fran, Jack (dec) Ossie (dec) and Rick (dec). Rest in Peace Aged 83 years
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -