WATTS (nee Goulter) Hazel Mary Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2020 at the Port Fairy Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Cherished and devoted wife for over 65 years to Danny. Much-loved mother of Ken, Shirley, Michael, Tony and Patrick. Loved mother in law to Anita and Joanne. Adored grandmother of Haylee, Jaryd, Simone, Erin, Rhea, Bianca, Kara, Sharna and Sam. Beautiful great grandmother to Hayden, Alanna, Makayla, Ben, Lilly, Lachlan, Amala, Tully, James, Hunter and Elijah. Forever loved Dearly loved daughter of Ken and Molly Goulter (dec). Treasured sister to Fay (dec) Claire (dec), Joy (dec), Elaine, Fran, Jack (dec) Ossie (dec) and Rick (dec). Rest in Peace Aged 83 years
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020