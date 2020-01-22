Home
More Obituaries for Hartley BALL
Hartley Mervyn BALL

BALL Hartley Mervyn Of Allansford. Passed away peacefully at St John of God hospital, Warrnambool on January 21, 2020. Aged 93 years Dearly loved husband of Sarah for 73 years. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Heather and Murray, Glenda, Jenni and Peter (dec.), and Sue. Loved Pop of 12 grandchildren and great grandfather of 17. Silent thoughts of times together Hold memories that will last forever In accordance with Hartley's wishes a private funeral will be held.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
