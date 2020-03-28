Home
Harry SAULITIS


1930 - 2020
Harry SAULITIS Notice
SAULITIS Harry 15-01-1930 - 25-03-2020

Surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle Harry passed away peacefully at home in Mudjimba, Queensland.

Aged 90 years.

Loved and loving husband of Bev (dec.).

Loved father and father-in-law of

Troy and Jenny, Brent and Raelene.

Adored Pop of

Aydan, Elijah, Holly, Renee and Justin.

Loved friend of Orlana.

'Gone fishing'.

Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
