SAULITIS Harry 15-01-1930 - 25-03-2020
Surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle Harry passed away peacefully at home in Mudjimba, Queensland.
Aged 90 years.
Loved and loving husband of Bev (dec.).
Loved father and father-in-law of
Troy and Jenny, Brent and Raelene.
Adored Pop of
Aydan, Elijah, Holly, Renee and Justin.
Loved friend of Orlana.
'Gone fishing'.
