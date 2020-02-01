Home
Gordon Alfred TRIGG

Gordon Alfred TRIGG Notice
TRIGG Gordon Alfred Passed away at home on the 24th January 2020.



Dearly loved husband of Bev (nee Rayner).



Loved father and father-in-law of Kay (Boyle), Deidre and Phil (Clark), Natalie and Guy (dec) (Schmidt), Steph and John (Medley).



Cherished granddad of Matthew, Rhianna, Ben, Tessa, Jake, Zak, Jeremy, Jos and Ella.



Great-granddad of Cohan, Milan, Lexi, Jaxon, Milla, Lawson, Raph, Henly, Halle, Lexi and Hannah.



Special friend to Tara, Dyllon, Tanya, Jake, Bronte, Grace, Lacey and Tim.



Beloved Gordie to us all.

Go Bombers!!
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
