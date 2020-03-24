|
|
SHEEN Glenda Maree Glenda you were the love of my life and always will be. Rest in peace sweetheart Love your husband Bruce /* Mum, We meant the world to you and you to us, If we were happy, so were you. If we were hurting, you were too. You were our everything. We will always love and miss you. Love forever, Kylie, Jason, Brodie, Jesse, Maxwell and Sophie /* Mum, I'm going to miss you so much. You were the best mum/nana I could've asked for. You always loved me and I will always love you. I hope you have found peace being back with Jade. RIP mum Love Matt and Molly
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2020