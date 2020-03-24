Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda SHEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Maree SHEEN

Add a Memory
Glenda Maree SHEEN Notice
SHEEN Glenda Maree Glenda you were the love of my life and always will be. Rest in peace sweetheart Love your husband Bruce /* Mum, We meant the world to you and you to us, If we were happy, so were you. If we were hurting, you were too. You were our everything. We will always love and miss you. Love forever, Kylie, Jason, Brodie, Jesse, Maxwell and Sophie /* Mum, I'm going to miss you so much. You were the best mum/nana I could've asked for. You always loved me and I will always love you. I hope you have found peace being back with Jade. RIP mum Love Matt and Molly
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -