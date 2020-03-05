|
|
EDWARDES Gladys Eva Passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2020.
Dearly loved wife of John (dec).
Loving mother of Roslyn and loved 'Mas' of Shannon, Zane and Siobhan and special friend of Katie and Toby.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Harold and Eva Cox.
Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Clarrie Hess (both dec), Lillian and Heinz Kluth and their families.
Forever in our Hearts.
'cut a long story short'
[[PONMTA000142]]
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020