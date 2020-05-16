|
WALTER Gladys Eileen 'Gay'
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Lyndoch Living on May 12, 2020.
Aged 89 years
Loved wife of Bill (dec.).
Loved and loving Mother of Graham, Paul and Kevin (dec.).
Special Nanna to Tracy and Eleanor.
Loved grandmother to Stuart, Emily and Amy.
Great-grandmother of Joel, Kira and Kaitlyn.
A special thankyou to the wonderful staff and friends at Lyndoch Living.
Private cremation
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 16, 2020