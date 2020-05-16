Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys WALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Eileen WALTER

Add a Memory
Gladys Eileen WALTER Notice
WALTER Gladys Eileen 'Gay'

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Lyndoch Living on May 12, 2020.

Aged 89 years

Loved wife of Bill (dec.).

Loved and loving Mother of Graham, Paul and Kevin (dec.).

Special Nanna to Tracy and Eleanor.

Loved grandmother to Stuart, Emily and Amy.

Great-grandmother of Joel, Kira and Kaitlyn.



A special thankyou to the wonderful staff and friends at Lyndoch Living.

Private cremation



Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -