More Obituaries for Geoffrey MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Ernest MORGAN


1937 - 2019
Geoffrey Ernest MORGAN Notice
MORGAN Geoffrey Ernest 10/12/1937 - 24/06/2019

We knew you had to leave us, But you did not go alone, A part of us went with you, The day God called you home, The Angels touched your face, They sang to you 'Amazing Grace' And very softly whispered, 'Come it's time to go'

Loved husband of Nancy; father of Kerrie, Peter, Sandra and Vicky, father-in-law of Doug, Robyn, Jeff and Andrew; Grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren

Resting In Peace
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 29, 2019
