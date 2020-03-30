|
|
DYSON Geoffrey Donavan On March 27, 2020 at Warrnambool.
Much loved husband of Glenys.
Loved father and father-in-law of Judy and Mick, Robert and Shirley (dec.), Wendy and Brian, and Peter.
Loved Pa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 81 years
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
The Service will be streamed on Tuesday (March 31) commencing at 11.00a.m. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 30, 2020