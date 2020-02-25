Home
Geoffrey Adrian DAFFY


1942 - 2020
Geoffrey Adrian DAFFY Notice
DAFFY Geoffrey Adrian 14/11/1942 - 21/02/2020 Son of Adrian and Margaret (both dec). Brother to Valerie, Margaret (dec), Susan, Bernadette, Jennifer and Claire. Husband of Denise (nee Carroll), father of Anne, Peter, John, Kevin and Maree. Father-in-law to Corbs, Rachel, Adrienne, Christine and friend of Billy. Grandfather of Jade & Amber Daffy; Roni, Cait & Nell Corby; Katherine, Eliza & Georgia Daffy. R.I.P. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 25, 2020
