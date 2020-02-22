Home
More Obituaries for Geoff COLWELL
Geoff COLWELL


1948 - 2020
Geoff COLWELL Notice
COLWELL Geoff 23.9.1948 - 21.2.2020 Loved and cherished husband for 46 years to Julia. Respected and treasured father and father-in of Kristen and Justin, Lauren and Michael. Adored Poppy of Sam, Eleanor, Max, Ainsley, Julia and Francis. Dearly loved son of Jack (dec.) and Doris Colwell and son-in-law of Frank and Bettie Carlin (both deceased). May the moon gently kiss you and the wind whisper "I love you". It was Geoff's wish for a private family funeral.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 22, 2020
