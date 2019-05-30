|
DALTON Gary "Tangles" 21.1.1962 - 18.5.2019
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.
Soulmate and life companion of Sue, much adored Dad of Jess, Josh, Greg and partner Angela.
Loved and loving Grandpa Tangles to Maddy and Lockie.
A generous and humble man with great integrity who was a loyal friend to many.
You will always be our beloved and adored soulmate, Dad (Tangles) Dalton, Grandpa Tangles.
Words will never be able to describe the depth of our sorrows. We love you with all our hearts and you will never be forgotten.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 30, 2019