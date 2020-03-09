Home
Franciscus Martinus "Frank" VOGELS

Franciscus Martinus "Frank" VOGELS Notice
VOGELS Franciscus Martinus 'Frank' The Funeral Mass for FRANK will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hamilton Street, Timboon on WEDNESDAY (March 11) commencing at 11.00a.m.

The cortÃ¨ge will leave the Church at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass for the Scott's Creek Cemetery.

The Rosary will be recited at the above Church on MONDAY evening commencing at 7.00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 9, 2020
