VOGELS Franciscus Martinus 'Frank' 16/04/1937 - 06/03/2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Cooriemungle. Cherished husband of Dorothy for 56 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jennifer and Gerard Bourke, Maria and Tommy Moran, Chris and Julie Vogels, Rosalie Vogels and Denis Dowling. Adored Grandpa of Michelle, Liam; Michael, Paul, Sophie, Christopher, Rebecca; Gabriella, Jessica; Claire and James. We feel privileged to have been a part of your life, for the love and laughter we shared. Your family meant everything to you. You had a heart of gold. You were our guiding light, our rock and our inspiration. We will miss your happy welcoming smile and your enthusiasm for life. Rest in Peace /* You were my strength, my rock, my help in times of need. No words can express just how I feel. I only know our love was real. Time won't heal the heartache Or stop the silent tears Or dim the precious moments Of the husband I loved so dear - Your ever-loving wife, Dorothy. Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 7, 2020