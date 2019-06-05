|
KELLY Francis James "Frank" 16.7.1930 - 1.6.2019 Passed away peacefully holding the hand of his dearly loved wife Noreen. Treasured and cherished father and father in law of Wayne and Joanne. Loved pop of Janieke, Blake and Talissa. Adored brother to Desmond and Peter (dec). Psalm 23 In God's Loving Care Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service which will be held at Saint John's Lutheran Church, 14 Havelock Street, Wodonga on Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following the service the cortege will then make its way to the Wodonga Cemetery, Sangsters Road Wodonga.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 5, 2019