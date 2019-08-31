Home
Euphrasia (Carmel) NIHILL Sr. SSJG

NIHILL Sr Euphrasia SSJG (Carmel) It is with sadness we announce the death of our dearly loved Sister Euphrasia who died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Nazareth House Camberwell. A sister of St John of God in her 62nd year of religious profession and 92nd year of her life. Euphrasia was greatly appreciated for the comfort and compassion she brought to many in her health care ministry in Victoria and Western Australia. We extend our sincere thanks to the Sisters of Nazareth and their care givers for many years of dedication and loving support.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 31, 2019
