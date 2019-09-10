Home
LASKER (née Edwards) Ethel Florence 28/06/1923 - 08/09/2019 Youngest daughter of James (Harry) and Mary (Minnie, née Somerville). Sister of Marjorie and Mavis. Cherished wife of Maurice (Maurie) (all deceased). Loved mother of Darryl (dec.), Glenda and Lynette. Mother-in-law of Trevor Lehmann. Nana of Bradley and Angela, Jason and Lisa, Rebecca and Evan Nagorcka, Adam and Michelle, Kristy and Ronnie Skelton, Nicolle, Cindy and Cameron, Shane and Emma. Great grandmother 'Chook' of Sam, Joey, Theo, Isaac, Jack, Sophie, Lockie, Abbey, Hayley, Dominic, Mark, Carl and Alex, Zak, Thomas, Eliza, Henry, Joshua, Max and Leo. Great great grandmother of Aurelia.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
