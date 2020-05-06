|
CARTER Errol Linton Of Port Fairy Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Warrnambool on 2nd May 2020. Aged 71 years Devoted husband of Kerryn. Loving father and father-in-law of Ben and Sandra, and Dion (dec.). Loved son of Otto and Edna (both dec.). Adored brother of Beverley and Bob Walder, Fay (dec.) and their families. Errol, You'll never be forgotten that simply cannot be; As long as I am living I'll carry you with me. Safely tucked within my heart your light will always shine; a glowing ember never stilled throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings or what may lie ahead; I know that you will walk with me along the path I tread. So, rest my angel, be at peace and let your soul fly free; One day I'll join your glorious flight for all eternity. - your loving wife Kerryn If I could write a story It would be the greatest ever told; Of a kind and loving dad Who had a heart of gold. I could write a million pages But still be unable to say; just how much I love and miss him every single day. I will remember all he taught me I'm hurt, but won't be sad; Because he'll send me down the answers And he'll always be my dad. All our love - Ben and Sandy Private funeral due to attendance restrictions. Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 6, 2020