SCOTT Elsa Lorraine Late of Macarthur aged 89 Lorraine passed away peacefully on December 19th, surrounded by her loving family in Geelong. Dearly loved wife of Colin (dec) and cherished mother of Alison, Lyndon and Dale. Treasured Mother- in-law to Peter, Kendra and Carmel. Loving Nan to Jack, Ned, Jessica, Hayley, Hamish, Angus, Cale, Jamieson and their partners. Proud Great Grandmother of Stevie, Zara and Logan. For funeral details see F. Greed & Sons website for daily updates www.fgreed.com.au or future editions of the Hamilton Spectator.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 28, 2019