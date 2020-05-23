|
|
LANIGAN Ellen "Carmel" Passed away peacefully on 18th May 2020.
Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Nellie.
Devoted sister and sister-in-law of Colleen and Dirk Pronk.
A wonderful aunt to Marcia, Rose, Dirk, Carmel, Catharina, Georgina, Alan (dec) and Christoper.
[[PONMTA000142]]
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
you are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure.
Much loved and devoted sister of Colleen and sister-in-law of Dirk.
* * * * *
Life is not measured by the years you live,
But by the love you gave and the things you did.
Thank you for being such a wonderful Auntie to us all.
- love Marcia, Ben and Rianna. xx
* * * * *
To us you were someone special,
Someone loving, kind and true.
You will never be forgotten,
As we thought the world of you.
Love you Aunt.
- Rose, Craig, Nicole and Shane. xx
* * * * *
Dearly loved, sadly missed,
treasured Auntie of Dirk.
* * * * *
Dear Auntie,
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind.
What beautiful memories that you leave behind.
Goodbye to one special lady
- Love Carmel, Peter, Jessica and Kaitlyn X
* * * * *
Auntie Carmel,
She brought kindness, love and had a heart of gold to all those that knew her. She will be sadly missed.
- Cathy, Brian, Melissa, Luke and Michael x
* * * * *
For those we love we never lose, for always they will be, loved, remembered and treasured in our memory.
- Love Gina, Anthony, Sam and Ethan.
* * * * *
Auntie, you were a kind caring person . Who would put others before yourself. You will be sadly missed.
- Chris, Tracey, Adam & Jasmine
A Private Family Funeral
has already been held.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 23, 2020