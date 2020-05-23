Home
Services
John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen LANIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen "Carmel" LANIGAN

Add a Memory
Ellen "Carmel" LANIGAN Notice
LANIGAN Ellen "Carmel" Passed away peacefully on 18th May 2020.



Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Nellie.



Devoted sister and sister-in-law of Colleen and Dirk Pronk.



A wonderful aunt to Marcia, Rose, Dirk, Carmel, Catharina, Georgina, Alan (dec) and Christoper.

[[PONMTA000142]]

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

you are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure.

Much loved and devoted sister of Colleen and sister-in-law of Dirk.



* * * * *

Life is not measured by the years you live,

But by the love you gave and the things you did.

Thank you for being such a wonderful Auntie to us all.

- love Marcia, Ben and Rianna. xx



* * * * *

To us you were someone special,

Someone loving, kind and true.

You will never be forgotten,

As we thought the world of you.

Love you Aunt.

- Rose, Craig, Nicole and Shane. xx



* * * * *

Dearly loved, sadly missed,

treasured Auntie of Dirk.



* * * * *

Dear Auntie,

Always so loving, thoughtful and kind.

What beautiful memories that you leave behind.

Goodbye to one special lady

- Love Carmel, Peter, Jessica and Kaitlyn X



* * * * *

Auntie Carmel,

She brought kindness, love and had a heart of gold to all those that knew her. She will be sadly missed.

- Cathy, Brian, Melissa, Luke and Michael x



* * * * *

For those we love we never lose, for always they will be, loved, remembered and treasured in our memory.

- Love Gina, Anthony, Sam and Ethan.



* * * * *

Auntie, you were a kind caring person . Who would put others before yourself. You will be sadly missed.

- Chris, Tracey, Adam & Jasmine



A Private Family Funeral

has already been held.



logo


logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -