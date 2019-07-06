Home
Elizabeth Mary (Betty) MEADE

Elizabeth Mary (Betty) MEADE Notice
MEADE Elizabeth (Betty) Mary Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of ELIZABETH (Betty) MARY MEADE will be offered at St Mary of the Angels Basilica, 150 Yarra St. Geelong on THURSDAY (11th July) at 11.30am followed by burial at the Eastern Cemetery. The Rosary will be prayed at the above mentioned Church at 11.00am prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barwon Health; in loving memory of Betty. Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 6, 2019
