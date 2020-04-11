|
|
CARRACHER (née McDonnell) Elizabeth Fay â€˜Bett' Passed away peacefully at Warrnambool surrounded by family on April 10, 2020.
Aged 87 years
Loving wife of Keith (dec.).
Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of Marita, Fiona and Paul Torpy, Phillip (dec.), Bernadette and Michael Brown, Andrew and Pauline, Rod and Debra.
Adored Gran to her 13 grandchildren
and 3 great grandchildren.
A very caring and compassionate lady,
always concerned for others.
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
The Service will be streamed on Wednesday (April 15) commencing at 10.00a.m. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.
Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 11, 2020