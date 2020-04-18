|
|
Moran (née Walsh) Eileen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on April 16th 2020 with family by her side, at Grace McKellar, Geelong. Aged 99 & 4 months. Loving wife of Martin (dec.). Loved and loving mother & mother-in-law of Erin & Peter, Barry & Marianne, James & Daphne, Fiona & Gerard, Leo & Andre & Peter. Adored Nana of her 14 grandchildren & 19 great grandchildren. Reunited with Martin. Private Funeral Prayers will be held. To leave an eTribute for Eileen's family visit kingsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 18, 2020