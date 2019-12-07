Home
Edward Arthur "Ed" BUBB

BUBB Edward Arthur 'Ed' Passed away at Moyneyana House, Port Fairy on December 5, 2019. Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loved father and father-in-law of Diane and Den, Deb and Henry, Alistair and Mary. Loving grandfather of Sam and Kristen, Zeb and Brooke, Dustin and Lisa, Tyson and Karly, Zoe, Lachlan, Hamish and great grandfather of Isabella, Harley, Alexis, Indiana, Lincoln, Angus, Sage, Van, and River. In accordance with family wishes a private funeral was held. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 7, 2019
