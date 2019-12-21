|
BROCK Ebony Louise 22/12/2017 Our beautiful sweet Ebony, Our lives were changed forever when you were tragically taken from us two years ago and life will never be the same without you. Every day is a struggle to go on as we miss your bubbly personality, your beautiful nature and your lovely smile. We all miss you so much and wish that you were still here sharing everything together with us. - Love Mum and Dad, Glenn and Rachel, Andrew, Leah.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 21, 2019