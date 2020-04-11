|
|
LARK Dorothy Margaret 91452 RAAF 7th April 2020 LARK - Dorothy Margaret (Formerly of Warrnambool, Victoria) On April 7th 2020 passed peacefully at Baringa Private Hospital, Coffs Harbour. Beloved wife of Stanley (dec'd). Loving mother of Colin, mother-in-law of Linda. Loved Nan of Jordan and great Nan to Toa and Mana. Loved Nan of Jaime and husband Aaron, great Nan of Charlie, Maddy, Blayke and Harvie. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Victor Rullis Funeral Services (02) 66515007
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 11, 2020