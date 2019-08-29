|
RANKIN Donald Robert 'Don' Family and friends of DON are invited to attend a Funeral Service to celebrate his life at the Eastern Park Chapel, 60 Verdon Street, Warrnambool on MONDAY (September 2) commencing at 2.00p.m. The cortÃ¨ge will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Warrnambool cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Vic would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
