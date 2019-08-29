Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald RANKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Robert "Don" RANKIN

Donald Robert "Don" RANKIN Notice
RANKIN Donald Robert 'Don' Family and friends of DON are invited to attend a Funeral Service to celebrate his life at the Eastern Park Chapel, 60 Verdon Street, Warrnambool on MONDAY (September 2) commencing at 2.00p.m. The cortÃ¨ge will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Warrnambool cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Vic would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.