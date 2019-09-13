|
|
BEACALL Donald Eric 29.4.1930 - 11.9.2019
Passed away peacefully at Moyneyana House, Port Fairy after a very short illness.
Husband of Ivy (dec).
Father to Suzanne, Leslie and Wendy.
Grandfather to 6 and great-grandfather to 6.
Mum and Dad reunited.
Sincere thanks to Dr. Andrew Gault for many years of excellent care and appreciation to all staff at Moyneyana for their care and attention shown to Dad.
* * * * *
Dad, we will think of you when the cricket or footy are on, when I see roses in the garden and always when I see a Wilbur Smith book. Happy to know you and mum are together again.
- Sue, Glen and Stuart.
* * * * *
Our Pa,
Gathered gently and re-united with our Granny. We will miss you every day.
Love Wendy, Rebecca, Sarah and Robert-Ray.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 13, 2019