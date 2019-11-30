|
LORD Dianne Shirley Passed away peacefully on 25th November 2019 at SJOG Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving and adored wife of Alistair. Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Scott and Leesa, Andrew and Sally, Darren and Kathy, Pennie and Damian and Nick and Emma. Devoted Nanna to her 12 grandchildren whom she adored. Forever in our Hearts Special thank you to Dr Karen White and staff at SJOG and Palliative Care Staff at Barwon Health.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 30, 2019