Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Portland Uniting Church
Percy Street
Portland
Denise Diane DONOVAN

Denise Diane DONOVAN
Donovan Denise Diane The funeral service for the late Mrs Denise Diane Donovan is to be held at Portland Uniting Church, Percy Street, Portland on Tuesday the 14th January commencing at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Portland South Cemetary, Cape Nelson Road, Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund will be accepted at the service. Envelopes provided. At the families request, attendees are invited to wear a pop of colour. Portland Funeral Services 03 5523 2078



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 10, 2020
