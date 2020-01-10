|
DONOVAN (nee Treloar) Denise Diane Passed away on 6 January 2020 at Warrnambool, aged 66. Loved mother of Kylie, Jodie, Kellie & Mathew and their partners Craig, Paul & Rachelle. Loved Grandmother of Mikayla, Charlotte, Coby, Zayde, Pyper, Addison, Bailey, Tate, Rylan, Jack & Eboni. Loved Great Grandmother of Lyla-Rose. Where the charming roses bloom forever And where separations come no more If we never meet again this side of Heaven I will meet you on that beautiful shore
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 10, 2020