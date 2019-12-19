Home
CLAPP Delma 23.08.1928 - 17.12.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Place, Warrnambool. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Tom. Much loved mother of Greg, Peter, Joan (McFadden) and Malcolm. Mother-in-law of Julie, Irene, David and Roxann. Loved Nana/ Ol Nana/ Gran-Nan of Tania, Dave, Emily, Caleb, Lucas and Alice; Ben, Bec, Abi and Nina; Jason, Carly and Piper; Katie, Mark, Spencer and Noah; Steph and Tony; Sarah, Anthony and Hudson; Amy and Lachie. Much loved daughter of Jim and Rita Willson of Queenscliff (both dec.). Sister of Harry, Edna, James, Dorothy, Winfred, John (all dec), Judith and Geoff.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
