|
|
LUNNY Deborah Joy 27.10.1957 - 27.04.2020 Taken suddenly while at home. Loved daughter of Frank and Val Craig (dec). Loved wife and mother to John, Sarah, Ruairidh and Phil. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Belinda and Robert Linford, Jenny and Les Burchell, Marina Craig and Paddy Brazil. Loving Crickie to Jos, Jed and Jacob, Jon, Claire and Charlie, Bec, Alex and Lola, Emma and Ray, Reannon and Victor, and Amarlea. Heaven's honky-tonks look out - Debbie's on her way and she'll remind us it's 5 o'clock somewhere. Simply the best - wife, mum - simply the best person in the universe, ever. Till we meet you up yonder in the land that knows no parting. We "luv ya heaps", brown-eyed girl. Your grieving husband, John and devastated children, Rorz, Sezz and partner Phil. Xxxx Dearly loved Cricky of Belinda and Robbie, Josiah, Jed and Jacob. You have been the mainstay of our family since we lost Mum. We are left with a huge hole in our lives. Your loving kindness to all is a beautiful example of a life well lived. "To know her was to love her". Your heartbroken sister Belinda, Robert, Josiah, Jed and Jacob. The Best Person had to leave us. The world will never be the same without her in it. Her light will always shine in our hearts and we'll think of her with a smile every single day. Heartbroken but so lucky to have had the chance to know her and adore her. - Jenny, Les, Jon, Claire, Charlie, Bec, Alex, Lola, Emma and Ray. Our kind, beautiful, loving Crickie, we are heartbroken beyond words. You will be greatly missed and we cannot accept that you have been taken from us so soon. Forever in our hearts, so many wonderful memories to cherish. Marina and Paddy, Amarlea, Reannon and Victor. A private service will be held at a later date, with an opportunity to contribute treasured memories.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 2, 2020