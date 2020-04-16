Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie SAWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie (RAY) SAWYER


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Debbie (RAY) SAWYER Notice
SAWYER (nee Ray) Debbie 7/10/1963 With great saddness we announce the passing of our beloved Sister, Mother and Nanny on April 13th 2020. Always in our hearts, now resting peacefully. I will miss our jokes and laughs. Love Dean God bless and rest your beautiful soul Debbie. Love Lisa Night, Night Sister. Love Karen My beautiful Mum, I love you more than I can express and your Grand Daughters adored you. They are so lucky to have you as their Nanny. I know you will be their Guardian Angel forever. Will miss you always. Love Nicole, Justin and Isabel. I love you and will miss you Mum. Love Daniel.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -