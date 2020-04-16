|
|
SAWYER (nee Ray) Debbie 7/10/1963 With great saddness we announce the passing of our beloved Sister, Mother and Nanny on April 13th 2020. Always in our hearts, now resting peacefully. I will miss our jokes and laughs. Love Dean God bless and rest your beautiful soul Debbie. Love Lisa Night, Night Sister. Love Karen My beautiful Mum, I love you more than I can express and your Grand Daughters adored you. They are so lucky to have you as their Nanny. I know you will be their Guardian Angel forever. Will miss you always. Love Nicole, Justin and Isabel. I love you and will miss you Mum. Love Daniel.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 16, 2020