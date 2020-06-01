Home
Pastor David Walter BORGAS

Pastor David Walter BORGAS Notice
BORGAS Pastor David Walter Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home

in Illowa surrounded by his loving family

on May 29, 2020.



Aged 72 years



Much loved husband of Barbara.



Loved and respected father and father-in-law

of Sarah and Ben, Christina and Greg.



Adored Opa of Georgia, Abby, Hannah;

Anika, Jaidan, and Isaac.



Now in the arms of his loving Saviour



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions



A Memorial Service will take place at a later time



Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 1, 2020
