|
|
BORGAS Pastor David Walter Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home
in Illowa surrounded by his loving family
on May 29, 2020.
Aged 72 years
Much loved husband of Barbara.
Loved and respected father and father-in-law
of Sarah and Ben, Christina and Greg.
Adored Opa of Georgia, Abby, Hannah;
Anika, Jaidan, and Isaac.
Now in the arms of his loving Saviour
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
A Memorial Service will take place at a later time
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 1, 2020