|
|
Burrows David Keith It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved David on April 12th, 2020. Dearly loved partner of Val and husband of Joan. Father of Wayne, Graeme, Trevor (dec), Debroah and Maree. Father-in-Law of Paul, Dodo, Lyndee and Claye. Step father of Debra and Danielle. Grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 9. Step grandfather to Tori, Ahren, Thomas, Bodhi and Summa. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date due to the Corona Virus, an announcement will be made on Facebook and in the Warrnambool Standard. A huge thank you to the staff at Belfast House and the Acute team Port Fairy, also to Dr Paul Viney who looked after David for many years, to Port Fairy Dr Tom Major your phone calls and updates on how David was over night was very much appreciated. I dropped a tear in the ocean, when they find it, I will stop loving you. Love Val
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020