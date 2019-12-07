|
HODGE David Jeffrey Raimond "Red" 14/02/44 - 4/12/19 Dearly loved husband of Annie, father of Rebecca, William, Matthew & Nicholas, father-in-law to Richard, Alice, Jodie & Fiona (Will), Grandfather to Georgina, William, Edward, Abigail, Henry, Charlie, Annabel, Harriet, Lydia, Alby & Claudia. Privately cremated. A celebration of Red's life will be held at 210 Hexham-Chatsworth Road, Hexham Victoria on Monday 16th December at 1pm. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 7, 2019