David James (Dave) PASCOE

PASCOE David James (Dave) 4/11/1985 - 19/12/2009 Happy 34th birthday in Heaven David Today is full of memories of happiness and tears, Of birthday celebrations we've shared throughout the years, And though I will always miss you The endless joy you bought still warms my heart with gratitude And fills my every thought. I feel that you are with me in everything I do, So I will celebrate your birthday but I will spend it missing you. - Love always, your still heartbroken Mum xx
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 4, 2019
