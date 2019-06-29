Home
Darren John "Darkie" LEE


1962 - 2019
LEE Darren John "Darkie" 8.07.1962 - 25.06.2019

Suddenly at home, aged 56.

Beloved husband of Sharon.

Loving Dad of Jarrod, Dylan, Ellen-Rose and Claudia.

--

Darkie you were my North, my South, my East and West. My working week and my Sunday rest. My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song, I thought that love would last forever. I was wrong. Forever in my heart, I love you, Sharon.

--

Although I never told you; I'll always love you Dad. Thank you for the good memories, making us laugh and always being there for me. I can't describe how proud I am to have had you as a father and how much I'll miss you. I wish I could've said goodbye Dad, but I can't wait until we all meet again. Love always, your devastated son, Jarrod.

--

Thank you Dad for everything, I love you so much and can't wait to see you again.

Love Dylan.

--

My heart is so empty Dad, I'll miss you so much. I'll always be your little princess and can't wait until we meet again.

Love Ellen-Rose Lee.

--

I am heartbroken that you're gone. I am heartbroken that I never got to say goodbye or how much that I love and appreciate you. You're in my heart forever Dad.

Love Claudia.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 29, 2019
