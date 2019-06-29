LEE Darren John "Darkie" 8.07.1962 - 25.06.2019



Suddenly at home, aged 56.



Beloved husband of Sharon.



Loving Dad of Jarrod, Dylan, Ellen-Rose and Claudia.



Darkie you were my North, my South, my East and West. My working week and my Sunday rest. My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song, I thought that love would last forever. I was wrong. Forever in my heart, I love you, Sharon.



Although I never told you; I'll always love you Dad. Thank you for the good memories, making us laugh and always being there for me. I can't describe how proud I am to have had you as a father and how much I'll miss you. I wish I could've said goodbye Dad, but I can't wait until we all meet again. Love always, your devastated son, Jarrod.



Thank you Dad for everything, I love you so much and can't wait to see you again.



Love Dylan.



My heart is so empty Dad, I'll miss you so much. I'll always be your little princess and can't wait until we meet again.



Love Ellen-Rose Lee.



I am heartbroken that you're gone. I am heartbroken that I never got to say goodbye or how much that I love and appreciate you. You're in my heart forever Dad.



Love Claudia. Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 29, 2019