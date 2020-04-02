Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan O'KEEFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan O'KEEFE

Add a Memory
Dan O'KEEFE Notice
O'keeffe Dan Deepest sympathies to the O'Keeffe family on the passing of Dan. A six-time premiership player, long serving committee man, and gate keeper and Life Member of the Glenormiston FC. He was also the owner of the infamous 'Dan's Paddock' where many a local footballer forged out their careers in the Mt Noorat League. Dan was also a supporter and Life Member of the Kolora Noorat FNC, who will be sadly missed by all in our community. From the committee, players and supporters of the Kolora Noorat Football Netball Club.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -