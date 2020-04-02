|
|
O'keeffe Dan Deepest sympathies to the O'Keeffe family on the passing of Dan. A six-time premiership player, long serving committee man, and gate keeper and Life Member of the Glenormiston FC. He was also the owner of the infamous 'Dan's Paddock' where many a local footballer forged out their careers in the Mt Noorat League. Dan was also a supporter and Life Member of the Kolora Noorat FNC, who will be sadly missed by all in our community. From the committee, players and supporters of the Kolora Noorat Football Netball Club.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 2, 2020