MURRAY Colin Leslie Passed away suddenly on Friday 27 March 2020, of Woodford.
Dearly loved husband of Sarah and adored father of Lucy, Ben and Matilda.
Our hearts will be broken for a long time but our cherished memories will live on forever.
Aged 45 years
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on the
'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
The Service will be streamed on Monday (April 6) commencing at 12 Noon. The following link will give you access to the stream.
https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020