56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Service will be streamed
https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'
Colin Leslie MURRAY


1974 - 2020
Colin Leslie MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Colin Leslie Passed away suddenly on Friday 27 March 2020, of Woodford.

Dearly loved husband of Sarah and adored father of Lucy, Ben and Matilda.

Our hearts will be broken for a long time but our cherished memories will live on forever.

Aged 45 years



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions



Tributes and condolences can be offered on the

'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



The Service will be streamed on Monday (April 6) commencing at 12 Noon. The following link will give you access to the stream.

https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
