|
|
MURRAY Colin Leslie 3/5/1974 - 27/3/2020
Loved son of Rosemary and Stuart (dec.).
Loved brother of Greg (dec.), Christopher and Michelle; Shaun and Nikki; Bronwyn and Rick.
Loved uncle of Brittany, Chelsea and Nicholas; Xavier, Eve, Emily and Beau; Brooklyn and Lucas; Harriet, Patrick and Samantha (both dec.).
Colin was a loving family man, a hard worker who had a great sense of humour.
Our deepest sympathy and love to Sarah, Lucy, Ben and Tilly.
Our family are here for you now and forever.
We shall all miss Colin dearly.
May Colin rest in peace
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 31, 2020