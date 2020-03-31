Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Leslie MURRAY


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Colin Leslie MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Colin Leslie 3/5/1974 - 27/3/2020

Loved son of Rosemary and Stuart (dec.).

Loved brother of Greg (dec.), Christopher and Michelle; Shaun and Nikki; Bronwyn and Rick.

Loved uncle of Brittany, Chelsea and Nicholas; Xavier, Eve, Emily and Beau; Brooklyn and Lucas; Harriet, Patrick and Samantha (both dec.).

Colin was a loving family man, a hard worker who had a great sense of humour.

Our deepest sympathy and love to Sarah, Lucy, Ben and Tilly.

Our family are here for you now and forever.

We shall all miss Colin dearly.



May Colin rest in peace
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -