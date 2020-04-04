|
MILLARD Colin John At Warrnambool.
3/9/1937 - 1/4/2020
Loving husband of Annette for 58 years.
Father of Robert and Michelle, Gary and Suzy, Greg and Rose, Maree and Simon,
Colin and Janita.
Special Pop of 12 grandchildren and
great Pop of 7.
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate a special life.
