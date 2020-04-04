Home
Colin John MILLARD


1937 - 2020
Colin John MILLARD Notice
MILLARD Colin John At Warrnambool.

3/9/1937 - 1/4/2020

Loving husband of Annette for 58 years.

Father of Robert and Michelle, Gary and Suzy, Greg and Rose, Maree and Simon,

Colin and Janita.

Special Pop of 12 grandchildren and

great Pop of 7.



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate a special life.

Tributes and condolences can be offered on the

'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
