Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare SMALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare SMALL

Add a Memory
Clare SMALL Notice
SMALL Clare Passed away peacefully at Lyndoch living Warrnambool on March 31, 2020.

Aged 91 years.

Loved wife of Geoff (dec.).

Loving mother of Louise and Jane.

Mother-in-law of Robin, Glenn (dec.) and John.

Loved and loving 'Greer' to Melanie and Jason, Jamie and Charmaine, Sarah, Christian and Juanita, Luke and Lisa, Catlin and Daniel.

Loved and loving great 'Greer' to Jarrod and Alex, Kyle, Isobelle, Jack, Sam, May, Louie, Mason, Syd, Harper, Lennox and Bop.

Loved and loving great-great 'Greer' Luca, Benny and April.



Private cremation



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -