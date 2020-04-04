|
|
SMALL Clare Passed away peacefully at Lyndoch living Warrnambool on March 31, 2020.
Aged 91 years.
Loved wife of Geoff (dec.).
Loving mother of Louise and Jane.
Mother-in-law of Robin, Glenn (dec.) and John.
Loved and loving 'Greer' to Melanie and Jason, Jamie and Charmaine, Sarah, Christian and Juanita, Luke and Lisa, Catlin and Daniel.
Loved and loving great 'Greer' to Jarrod and Alex, Kyle, Isobelle, Jack, Sam, May, Louie, Mason, Syd, Harper, Lennox and Bop.
Loved and loving great-great 'Greer' Luca, Benny and April.
Private cremation
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020