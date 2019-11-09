Home
Charles Kenneth DRYSDALE

Drysdale Charles Kenneth (Ken) 26/7/1950 - 6/11/2019 (in Geelong) Only son of Charles and Melva Drysdale (Both Dec), nephew of Henry J Drysdale (Dec), husband of Elaine, father of Henry and Angus, father-in-law of Alice, friend of Ashlee. After a long and brave battle. We acknowledge Andrew Love and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centres and Dr Paul Davey. Loved and remembered always An exciting life well lived We salute a right wing Australian Floreat Pica



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 9, 2019
