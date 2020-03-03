|
MELICAN (Mugavin) Cecilia Joyce Passed away on March 2, 2020 at Warrnambool. Aged 83 years Dearly loved wife of Denis (dec.). Loved mother of Bill, Maree, Chris, Julian, Kate and Bob. Fond mother-in-law of Annie (dec.), Carolyn, Mawa (dec.), Ros, Deidre, Stephen and Tiffany. Adored Grandma of Molly, Olivia and Sam, Laura, Scarlett, Jarrah, Remy, Sam and Bec, Kallan and Sophie. Great Grandma of Macie. ///c Mum, a life well lived and loved by your family. We hope God's garden is full of flowers for you to arrange. Cherished memories - Bill, Carolyn, Molly, Georgia and Xavier. ///c A special Mum. Love you dearly. Rest peacefully with Dad - Maree, Mawa (dec), Philip and Banja. ///c At peace with Dinny. Forever in our hearts - Chris and Ros. ///c Much loved and loving wife, mother and Grandma. Rest in peace Mum, we will miss you every day. - Julian, Deidre, Olivia and Sam, Laura and Scarlett. In our hearts always and reunited with Dad ///c Beautiful and much loved Mum of Kate and Steve. Cherished Grandma of Jarrah and Remy. You lived for your family, now at peace with Dinny. "Six kisses" ///c Mum, loving mother, Grandma and great Grandma of Bob, Tiff, Sam and Bec, Kallan and Sophie and baby Macie. Amazing memories of a very special person Reunited with Dad ///c Loved daughter of John and Margaret Mugavin (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack and Mary (both deceased), Bert (dec.), Mary (dec.), Jim (dec.), Pat and Frank (both deceased), Irene and Jim (dec.), Cath and John (both deceased), Tom, and Doreen. Loved sister-in-law of Michael and Loretta Melican, John and Beverley Melican (all deceased) and Father Bill Melican.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 3, 2020