Catherine Judith MALONE

Catherine Judith MALONE Notice
MALONE Catherine Judith Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mrs. CATHERINE JUDITH MALONE will be offered at Our Lady Help of Christian's Church, 2 Selby Road, Warrnambool on Monday (October 7th) at 1.00 pm.



At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will proceed to the Warrnambool Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to South West Healthcare Palliative Care would be most welcome in appreciation for their care given to Catherine. Envelopes will be available at the Service.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 2, 2019
